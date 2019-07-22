Q2 Earnings Preview For Celanese
On Monday, July 22, Celanese (NYSE: CE) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Celanese EPS will likely be near $2.35 while revenue will be around $1.66 billion, according to analysts.
Celanese EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.90. Sales were $1.84 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 18.97% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 9.98% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Celanese's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|2.430
|2.4
|2.71
|2.4
|EPS Actual
|2.620
|2.38
|2.96
|2.9
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Celanese have declined 4.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Celanese stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.