On Monday, July 22, Celanese (NYSE: CE) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Celanese EPS will likely be near $2.35 while revenue will be around $1.66 billion, according to analysts.

Celanese EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.90. Sales were $1.84 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 18.97% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 9.98% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Celanese's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 2.430 2.4 2.71 2.4 EPS Actual 2.620 2.38 2.96 2.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Celanese have declined 4.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Celanese stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.