Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Capital One Financial earnings will be near $2.86 per share on sales of $7 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $3.22 on sales of $7.19 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 11.18% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 2.67% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 2.700 2.38 2.87 2.56 2.31 EPS Actual 2.900 1.87 3.12 3.22 2.65

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Capital One Financial have declined 6.24%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Capital One Financial. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Capital One Financial is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-calendar