Q2 Earnings Preview For Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Capital One Financial earnings will be near $2.86 per share on sales of $7 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $3.22 on sales of $7.19 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 11.18% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 2.67% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|EPS Estimate
|2.700
|2.38
|2.87
|2.56
|2.31
|EPS Actual
|2.900
|1.87
|3.12
|3.22
|2.65
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Capital One Financial have declined 6.24%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Capital One Financial. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Capital One Financial is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-calendar