On Tuesday, July 16, Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Canadian Pacific Railway management projections, analysts predict EPS of $3.20 on revenue of $1.50 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway reported a profit of $2.46 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.36 billion. Revenue would be up 9.89% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Canadian Pacific Railway's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 2.260 3.15 2.81 2.39 EPS Actual 2.090 3.46 3.13 2.46

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 28.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Canadian Pacific Railway stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Canadian Pacific Railway is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.