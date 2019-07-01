Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 2. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Simply Good Foods's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Simply Good Foods's EPS to be near 14 cents on sales of $120.93 million.

In the same quarter last year, Simply Good Foods announced EPS of 10 cents on revenue of $107.23 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40.00% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 12.77% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.13 0.09 0.14 EPS Actual 0.150 0.18 0.15 0.1 0.19

Stock Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods were trading at $24.58 as of July 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Simply Good Foods stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Simply Good Foods is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=134830