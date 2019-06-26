McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see McCormick & Co reporting earnings of $1.08 per share on sales of $1.31 billion.

In the same quarter last year, McCormick & Co reported earnings per share of $1.02 on sales of $1.33 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.88 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 1.28 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the McCormick & Co's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.7 1.26 0.93 EPS Actual 1.12 1.67 1.28 1.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.26 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on McCormick & Co stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

McCormick & Co is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/78h3y3m9