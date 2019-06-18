Jabil (NYSE: JBL) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday, June 18. Here's Benzinga's look at Jabil's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Jabil modeled for quarterly EPS of 57 cents on revenue of $6.01 billion.

Jabil earnings in the same period a year ago was 46 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $5.44 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 23.91 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 10.54 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.88 0.68 0.45 EPS Actual 0.64 0.9 0.7 0.46

Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil were trading at $26.81 as of June 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.32 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Jabil. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Jabil is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/jbl/mediaframe/29782/indexl.html