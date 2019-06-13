On Friday, June 14, Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Cheetah Mobile management projections, analysts predict EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $155.06 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 25.00 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 15.06 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.09 0.08 EPS Actual 0.81 0.19 0.21 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Cheetah Mobile have declined 66.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Cheetah Mobile stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cheetah Mobile is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cmcm/mediaframe/30561/indexr.html