Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Duluth management projections, analysts predict an EPS loss of 22 cents on revenue of $114.07 million.

In the same quarter last year, Duluth reported a loss per share of 2 cents on sales of $100.21 million. Revenue would be up 13.83 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.75 -0.1 0.14 -0.05 0.56 EPS Actual 0.640 -0.1 0.2 -0.02 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Duluth have declined 16.74 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Duluth stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Duluth is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/u4a8o2fd