On Thursday, June 6, JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering JM Smucker modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $1.93 billion.

In the same quarter last year, JM Smucker posted EPS of $1.93 on sales of $1.78 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1.04 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 8.37 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.02 2.33 1.79 2.2 EPS Actual 2.26 2.17 1.78 1.93

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating JM Smucker stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JM Smucker is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bkfufm7c