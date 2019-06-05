Market Overview

Q1 Earnings Preview For Signet Jewelers
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 05, 2019 2:42pm   Comments
On Thursday, June 6, Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Signet Jewelers analysts modeled for a loss of 22 cents per share on sales of $1.42 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Signet Jewelers posted a profit of 10 cents on sales of $1.48 billion. Revenue would be down 4.12 percent from the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 3.82 -1.08 0.21 -0.05 4.19
EPS Actual 3.96 -1.06 0.52 0.1 4.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Signet Jewelers stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Signet Jewelers is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

