Hovnanian Enterprises Q2 Earnings Preview
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE: HOV) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Hovnanian reporting a quarterly loss of $1.77 per share on sales of $441.00 million.
In the same quarter last year, Hovnanian reported EPS loss of 7 cents on revenue of $502.54 million. Revenue would be down 12.25 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.1
|0.19
|-0.07
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|0.29
|-0.01
|-0.07
Stock Performance
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Hovnanian stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Hovnanian is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/thnv8pxm