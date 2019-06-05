Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE: HOV) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hovnanian reporting a quarterly loss of $1.77 per share on sales of $441.00 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hovnanian reported EPS loss of 7 cents on revenue of $502.54 million. Revenue would be down 12.25 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.1 0.19 -0.07 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.12 0.29 -0.01 -0.07

Stock Performance

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Hovnanian stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Hovnanian is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/thnv8pxm