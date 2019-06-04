Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 5. Here's Benzinga's look at Vera Bradley's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Vera Bradley analysts modeled for a loss of 7 cents per share on sales of $87.95 million.

In the same quarter last year, Vera Bradley reported an EPS loss of 4 cents on revenue of $86.59 million. Revenue would be up 1.57 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.16 0.16 -0.1 0.32 EPS Actual 0.33 0.12 0.26 -0.04 0.33

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Vera Bradley have declined 5.66 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Vera Bradley stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Vera Bradley is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/r65jx7yu