Q3 Earnings Preview For Campbell Soup
On Wednesday, June 5, Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Campbell Soup is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect Campbell Soup earnings of 47 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.36 billion, according to the consensus estimate.
In the same quarter last year, Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of 70 cents on revenue of $2.12 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 32.86 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.06 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.7
|0.71
|0.24
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.79
|0.25
|0.7
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Campbell Soup stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Campbell Soup is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/iasngbmo