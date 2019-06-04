On Wednesday, June 5, Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Campbell Soup is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Campbell Soup earnings of 47 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.36 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of 70 cents on revenue of $2.12 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 32.86 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.06 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.71 0.24 0.61 EPS Actual 0.77 0.79 0.25 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Campbell Soup stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Campbell Soup is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/iasngbmo