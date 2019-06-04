Don't be caught off-guard: Astro-Med (NASDAQ: ALOT) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 5.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Astro-Med modeled for quarterly EPS of 22 cents on revenue of $35.43 million.

In the same quarter last year, Astro-Med reported earnings per share of 12 cents on revenue of $31.49 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 83.33 percent. Sales would be have grown 12.52 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.33 0.2 0.17 0.12 0.25

Stock Performance

Shares of Astro-Med were trading at $26.08 as of June 3. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Astro-Med stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Astro-Med is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.