Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 4. Here's Benzinga's look at Lands' End's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Lands' End to report a loss of 30 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $260.64 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Lands' End reported a loss per share of 8 cents on sales of $299.82 million. Revenue would be down 13.07 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.1 -0.04 -0.17 0.5 EPS Actual 0.5 0.1 -0.16 -0.08 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Lands' End have declined 37.37 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Lands' End stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lands' End is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mnsc457s