Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 03, 2019 2:11pm   Comments
Donaldson Co (NYSE: DCI) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 4. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Donaldson Co's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Donaldson Co management projections, analysts predict EPS of 62 cents on revenue of $745.13 million.

In the same quarter last year, Donaldson Co announced EPS of 53 cents on revenue of $700.00 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 16.98 percent. Revenue would be up 6.45 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.51 0.57 0.58 0.52
EPS Actual 0.47 0.56 0.58 0.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.53 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Donaldson Co stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Donaldson Co is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

