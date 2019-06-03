On Monday, June 3, Ferroglobe PLC - Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: GSM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Ferroglobe is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Ferroglobe will report a loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $481.09 million.

Ferroglobe EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 19 cents. Sales were $560.70 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 157.89 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 14.20 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.15 0.24 0.16 EPS Actual -0.05 0 0.14 0.19

Stock Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe were trading at $1.48 as of June 3. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 85.53 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Ferroglobe stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.