Caleres (NYSE: CAL) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, June 3. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Caleres EPS is expected to be around 36 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $673.15 million.

Caleres reported a per-share profit of 43 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $632.14 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.28 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 6.49 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.88 0.6 0.47 0.44 EPS Actual 0.38 0.81 0.59 0.43 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Caleres stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Caleres is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1247251&tp_key=77f287bab6