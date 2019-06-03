On Monday, June 3, Box (NYSE: BOX) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 5 cents and sales around $161.45 million.

In the same quarter last year, Box reported a loss per share of 7 cents on sales of $140.51 million. Sales would be up 14.91 percent from the same quarter last year. Box's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.07 -0.06 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.06 -0.05 -0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Box stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Box is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.