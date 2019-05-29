Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Keysight Technologies reporting earnings of 98 cents per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Keysight Technologies reported EPS of 83 cents on revenue of $999.00 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 18.07 percent. Sales would be up 7.11 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.8 0.79 0.83 EPS Actual 0.93 1.01 0.89 0.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Keysight Technologies stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Keysight Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.