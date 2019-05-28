Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Daktronics's loss per share to be near 4 cents on sales of $141.17 million.

In the same quarter last year, Daktronics reported a loss per share of 9 cents on revenue of $138.18 million. Revenue would be up 2.17 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.15 0.05 EPS Actual -0.07 0.19 0.1 -0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Daktronics stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Daktronics is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/37vb7wiu