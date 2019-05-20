On Tuesday, May 21, Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ: MNRO) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Monro Muffler Brake EPS will likely be near 51 cents while revenue will be around $291 million, according to analysts.

Monro Muffler Brake EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 52 cents. Revenue was $285.57 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 1.92 percent. Revenue would be up 1.91 percent from the year-ago period. Monro Muffler Brake's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.6 0.64 0.66 0.5 EPS Actual 0.61 0.68 0.64 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Monro Muffler Brake stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Monro Muffler Brake's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=134533