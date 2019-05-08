Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 8. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Applied Optoelectronics's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Applied Optoelectronics analysts modeled for a loss of 22 cents per share on sales of $52.86 million.

Applied Optoelectronics reported a profit of 28 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $65.23 million. Sales would have fallen 18.97 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.01 0.45 0.33 0.83 EPS Actual -0.02 0.14 0.64 0.28 0.89

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Applied Optoelectronics have declined 64.09 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Applied Optoelectronics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Applied Optoelectronics's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/e74jbf8r