Q4 Earnings Preview For American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Mar. 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 42 cents and sales around $1.26 billion.
The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.55 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 2.52 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.31
|0.22
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.34
|0.23
|0.44
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 0.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate American Eagle Outfitters stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
American Eagle Outfitters is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.
