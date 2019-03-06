American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Mar. 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 42 cents and sales around $1.26 billion.

The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.55 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 2.52 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.31 0.22 0.44 EPS Actual 0.48 0.34 0.23 0.44

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 0.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate American Eagle Outfitters stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

American Eagle Outfitters is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.