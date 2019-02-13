Market Overview

A Preview Of Cisco Systems Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 13, 2019 7:58am   Comments
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cisco Systems reporting earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $12.41 billion.

Cisco Systems EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 63 cents. Revenue was $11.89 billion. Sales would be have grown 4.40 percent from the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.72 0.68 0.65 0.59
EPS Actual 0.75 0.7 0.66 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Cisco Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

