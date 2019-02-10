Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) announces its next round of earnings Monday, Feb. 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc.'s EPS to be near 56 cents on sales of $1.15 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported earnings per share of 66 cents on revenue of $1.23 billion. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 15.15-percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 6.81 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.57 EPS Actual 0.63 0.66 0.66 0.66

Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. were trading at $62.7 as of Feb. 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Restaurant Brands International Inc. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Common Shares's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.