Mondelez Q4 Earnings Outlook
Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 30. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Mondelez reporting earnings of 63 cents per share on revenue of $6.77 billion.
Mondelez earnings in the same period a year ago was 57 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $6.97 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 10.53 percent. Revenue would be down 2.81 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.54
|0.61
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.56
|0.62
|0.57
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Mondelez stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Mondelez's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5yciawpr
