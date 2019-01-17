Don't be caught off-guard: Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 17. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 21 cents and sales around $288.32 million.

Atlassian's earnings in the same period a year ago was 13 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $212.62 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 61.54 percent. Sales would be have grown 35.60 percent from the same quarter last year. Atlassian Corporation's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.12 0.08 EPS Actual 0.2 0.13 0.1 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Atlassian. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Atlassian's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.