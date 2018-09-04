RH (NYE:RH), formerly Restoration Hardware, unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.75 and sales around $660.89 million.

In the same quarter last year, RH reported EPS of 65 cents on revenue of $615.32 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 169.23 percent. Sales would be up 7.36 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.55 1.04 0.47 EPS Actual 1.33 1.69 1.04 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of RH are up 249.45 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on RH stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

RH's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.businesswire.com/error_redirect_message.html