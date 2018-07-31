Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Apple modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.18 on revenue of $52.34 billion.

Apple EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.67 and sales were $45.41 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 30.54 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 15.27 percent on a year-over-year basis. Apple's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.7 3.77 1.87 1.57 EPS Actual 2.73 3.89 1.97 1.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Apple stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Apple's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.apple.com/