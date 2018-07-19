On Thursday, Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Skechers is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Skechers earnings of 41 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.13 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Skechers announced EPS of 38 cents on revenue of $1.02 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 7.89 percent. Revenue would be up 10.14 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.13 0.44 0.44 EPS Actual 0.68 0.21 0.59 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Skechers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Skechers conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://skx.com/investor/