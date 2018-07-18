Danaher (NYSE: DHR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Danaher EPS is expected to be around $1.09, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $4.93 billion.

Danaher reported a per-share profit of 99 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.51 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 10.10 percent. Sales would be have grown 9.31 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.94 1.15 0.95 0.97 EPS Actual 0.99 1.19 1 0.99

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Danaher stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Danaher's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/758/26300