Stability and Investor Confidence: Tootsie Roll Industries Lowers Payouts with Growing Earnings

At the end of January 11, 2024, Tootsie Roll Industries TR will reward its shareholders with a dividend payout of $0.09 per share, demonstrating an annualized dividend yield of 1.05%. Remember, only investors who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on December 19, 2023 will receive this payout.

Tootsie Roll Industries Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-19 4 $0.09 1.05% 2023-12-05 2023-12-20 2024-01-11 2023-10-06 4 $0.09 1.17% 2023-09-19 2023-10-10 2023-10-19 2023-06-16 4 $0.09 0.96% 2023-06-06 2023-06-20 2023-07-06 2023-03-03 4 $0.09 0.78% 2023-02-21 2023-03-06 2023-03-30 2022-12-20 4 $0.09 0.79% 2022-12-06 2022-12-21 2023-01-11 2022-10-07 4 $0.09 1.04% 2022-09-20 2022-10-11 2022-10-20 2022-06-17 4 $0.09 1.12% 2022-06-06 2022-06-21 2022-07-07 2022-03-04 4 $0.09 1.07% 2022-02-23 2022-03-07 2022-03-31 2021-12-21 4 $0.09 1.0% 2021-12-07 2021-12-22 2022-01-12 2021-10-08 4 $0.09 1.15% 2021-09-21 2021-10-12 2021-10-21 2021-06-17 4 $0.09 1.08% 2021-06-07 2021-06-18 2021-07-06 2021-03-04 4 $0.09 1.17% 2021-02-23 2021-03-05 2021-03-26

With a dividend yield that places it neither at the top nor the bottom, Tootsie Roll Industries finds itself in the middle among its industry peers, while Cal-Maine Foods CALM boasts the highest annualized dividend yield at 5.65%.

Analyzing Tootsie Roll Industries Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

The company experienced a decrease in dividend per share from 2020 to 2023, with the dividend per share decreasing from $0.36 to $0.36. This decline in dividends is concerning for investors and demands further analysis to determine the contributing factors.

YoY Earnings Growth For Tootsie Roll Industries

The earnings chart above shows that from 2020 to 2023, Tootsie Roll Industries has experienced an increase in their earnings from $0.84 per share to $1.25 per share. This positive earnings trend is promising for income-seeking investors as it suggests that the company has more potential to increase its cash dividend payout if the trend continues.

Recap

This article takes an in-depth look at Tootsie Roll Industries's recent dividend payout and its implications for shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.09 per share today, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.05%.

With dividend per share decreasing and earnings per share increasing from 2020 to 2023, Tootsie Roll Industries appears to be emphasizing business growth by reinvesting profits rather than focusing on dividend distributions.

Investors should closely follow the company's performance in the coming quarters to stay up-to-date on any shifts in financials or dividend disbursements.

