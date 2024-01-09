ADT: Fulfilling Investor Expectations with Steady Earnings Performance

Loading... Loading...

Investors eagerly anticipate the dividend payout from ADT ADT on January 09, 2024. With a payout of $0.04 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 2.51%, this reward is exclusively for shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on December 13, 2023

ADT Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-13 4 $0.04 2.51% 2023-11-02 2023-12-14 2024-01-09 2023-09-14 4 $0.04 2.27% 2023-08-08 2023-09-15 2023-10-04 2023-06-14 4 $0.04 2.1% 2023-05-02 2023-06-15 2023-07-06 2023-03-15 4 $0.04 1.78% 2023-02-28 2023-03-16 2023-04-04 2022-12-14 4 $0.04 1.7% 2022-11-03 2022-12-15 2023-01-04 2022-09-14 4 $0.04 1.92% 2022-08-04 2022-09-15 2022-10-04 2022-06-15 4 $0.04 1.93% 2022-05-05 2022-06-16 2022-07-05 2022-03-16 4 $0.04 1.92% 2022-03-01 2022-03-17 2022-04-04 2021-12-15 4 $0.04 1.56% 2021-11-09 2021-12-16 2022-01-04 2021-09-15 4 $0.04 1.32% 2021-08-04 2021-09-16 2021-10-05 2021-06-16 4 $0.04 1.52% 2021-05-05 2021-06-17 2021-07-01 2021-03-17 4 $0.04 1.37% 2021-02-25 2021-03-18 2021-04-01

In terms of dividend yield, ADT finds itself in the middle ground among its industry peers, while H&R Block HRB takes the lead with the highest annualized dividend yield at 2.71%.

Analyzing ADT Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

Investors witnessed a steady dividend per share of $0.14 from 2020 to 2023, indicating the company's commitment to providing stability to shareholders through a reliable dividend payout. This consistent dividend policy offers a dependable income source for investors.

YoY Earnings Growth For ADT

From 2020 to 2023, ADT has demonstrated an upward trend in earnings, with earnings per share rising from $-0.27 to $0.46. This positive earnings growth bodes well for investors looking to generate income through cash dividend payouts.

Recap

Despite maintaining an unchanged dividend per share from 2020 to 2023, the steady increase in earnings per share for ADT suggests a strong financial standing and positions the company to continue distributing their profits back to their investors.

Investors are encouraged to closely track the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to stay informed of any updates in financials or dividend disbursements.

