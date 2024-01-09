Belden: The Protector of Consistency and Investor Benefits

Loading... Loading...

By the close of today, January 09, 2024, Belden BDC will issue a dividend payout of $0.05 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 0.30%. This payout is exclusively for shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on December 13, 2023.

Belden Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-13 4 $0.05 0.3% 2023-11-30 2023-12-14 2024-01-09 2023-09-12 4 $0.05 0.23% 2023-08-21 2023-09-13 2023-10-05 2023-06-14 4 $0.05 0.24% 2023-05-25 2023-06-15 2023-07-06 2023-03-13 4 $0.05 0.23% 2023-02-22 2023-03-14 2023-04-06 2022-12-14 4 $0.05 0.26% 2022-11-30 2022-12-15 2023-01-05 2022-09-14 4 $0.05 0.29% 2022-08-25 2022-09-15 2022-10-06 2022-06-15 4 $0.05 0.38% 2022-05-25 2022-06-16 2022-07-07 2022-03-09 4 $0.05 0.37% 2022-02-23 2022-03-10 2022-04-07 2021-12-16 4 $0.05 0.29% 2021-11-17 2021-12-17 2022-01-06 2021-09-14 4 $0.05 0.37% 2021-08-19 2021-09-15 2021-10-06 2021-06-16 4 $0.05 0.39% 2021-05-26 2021-06-17 2021-07-07 2021-03-11 4 $0.05 0.44% 2021-02-17 2021-03-12 2021-04-07

Belden lags behind its industry peers in terms of dividend yield, with Corning GLW surpassing it with a higher annualized dividend yield of 3.58%.

Analyzing Belden Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

The company has consistently maintained a dividend per share of $0.20 from 2020 to 2023. This unwavering dividend policy instills confidence in investors, as they can rely on a consistent income stream from the company's dividends.

Loading... Loading...

YoY Earnings Growth For Belden

The earnings chart above shows that from 2020 to 2023, Belden has experienced an increase in their earnings from $3.05 per share to $7.12 per share. This positive earnings trend is promising for income-seeking investors as it suggests that the company has more potential to increase its cash dividend payout if the trend continues.

Recap

In this article, we delve into Belden's recent dividend payout and examine how it impacts shareholders. The company has announced a dividend distribution of $0.05 per share today, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 0.30%.

Belden lags behind its industry peers in terms of dividend yield, with Corning surpassing it with a higher annualized dividend yield of 3.58%.

Despite maintaining an unchanged dividend per share from 2020 to 2023, the steady increase in earnings per share for Belden suggests a strong financial standing and positions the company to continue distributing their profits back to their investors.

To stay well-informed about potential changes in financials or dividend disbursements, investors should closely observe the company's performance in the upcoming quarters.

[Track real-time stock fluctuations for Belden on Benzinga.](https://www.benzinga.com/quote/Belden (NYSE: BDC))

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.