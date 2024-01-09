Achieving Growth and Investor Rewards: Global Medical REIT Flourishes with Strong Performance and Rising Profits

By the end of today, January 09, 2024, Global Medical REIT GMRE is set to deliver a dividend payout of $0.21 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 8.06%. The company's dividend payout went ex-dividend on December 26, 2023, so only the investors that owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date will receive this payout.
Global Medical REIT Recent Dividend Payouts
|Ex-Date
|Payments per year
|Dividend
|Yield
|Announced
|Record
|Payable
|2023-12-26
|4
|$0.21
|8.06%
|2023-12-12
|2023-12-27
|2024-01-09
|2023-09-21
|4
|$0.21
|8.91%
|2023-09-08
|2023-09-22
|2023-10-10
|2023-06-22
|4
|$0.21
|9.08%
|2023-06-09
|2023-06-23
|2023-07-11
|2023-03-23
|4
|$0.21
|8.7%
|2023-03-10
|2023-03-24
|2023-04-11
|2022-12-21
|4
|$0.21
|8.55%
|2022-12-07
|2022-12-22
|2023-01-09
|2022-09-22
|4
|$0.21
|7.8%
|2022-09-09
|2022-09-23
|2022-10-11
|2022-06-23
|4
|$0.21
|6.7%
|2022-06-10
|2022-06-24
|2022-07-08
|2022-03-24
|4
|$0.21
|5.41%
|2022-03-11
|2022-03-25
|2022-04-08
|2021-12-23
|4
|$0.2
|4.9%
|2021-12-10
|2021-12-27
|2022-01-10
|2021-09-23
|4
|$0.2
|5.24%
|2021-09-10
|2021-09-24
|2021-10-08
|2021-06-23
|4
|$0.2
|5.2%
|2021-06-10
|2021-06-24
|2021-07-08
|2021-03-23
|4
|$0.2
|6.07%
|2021-03-02
|2021-03-24
|2021-04-08
Global Medical REIT's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Medical Properties Trust MPW having the highest annualized dividend yield at 25.96%.
Analyzing Global Medical REIT Financial Health
Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.
YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share
The company demonstrated a positive dividend growth pattern from 2020 to 2023, with the dividend per share rising from $0.80 to $0.84. This signifies the company's commitment to consistently increasing shareholder dividends.
YoY Earnings Growth For Global Medical REIT
Investors can observe a growth in earnings for Global Medical REIT from 2020 to 2023, as earnings per share increased from $0.83 to $0.93. This upward trajectory in earnings indicates potential for future cash dividend payout increases, which can be advantageous for income-seeking investors.
Recap
This article delves into the recent dividend payout of Global Medical REIT and its implications for shareholders. Presently, the company is distributing a dividend of $0.21 per share, leading to an annualized dividend yield of 8.06%.
Global Medical REIT's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Medical Properties Trust having the highest annualized dividend yield at 25.96%.
The increase in both dividend per share and earnings per share from 2020 to 2023 for Global Medical REIT indicates a positive financial trend, suggesting their capacity to continue distributing profits to shareholders.
Keeping a close watch on the company's performance in the coming quarters will enable investors to stay abreast of any modifications in financials or dividend disbursements.
[Track real-time stock fluctuations for Global Medical REIT on Benzinga.](https://www.benzinga.com/quote/Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE))
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
IPOs
Ex-Date
ticker
name
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.