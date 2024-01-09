Achieving Growth and Investor Rewards: Global Medical REIT Flourishes with Strong Performance and Rising Profits

Loading... Loading...

By the end of today, January 09, 2024, Global Medical REIT GMRE is set to deliver a dividend payout of $0.21 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 8.06%. The company's dividend payout went ex-dividend on December 26, 2023, so only the investors that owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date will receive this payout.

Global Medical REIT Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-26 4 $0.21 8.06% 2023-12-12 2023-12-27 2024-01-09 2023-09-21 4 $0.21 8.91% 2023-09-08 2023-09-22 2023-10-10 2023-06-22 4 $0.21 9.08% 2023-06-09 2023-06-23 2023-07-11 2023-03-23 4 $0.21 8.7% 2023-03-10 2023-03-24 2023-04-11 2022-12-21 4 $0.21 8.55% 2022-12-07 2022-12-22 2023-01-09 2022-09-22 4 $0.21 7.8% 2022-09-09 2022-09-23 2022-10-11 2022-06-23 4 $0.21 6.7% 2022-06-10 2022-06-24 2022-07-08 2022-03-24 4 $0.21 5.41% 2022-03-11 2022-03-25 2022-04-08 2021-12-23 4 $0.2 4.9% 2021-12-10 2021-12-27 2022-01-10 2021-09-23 4 $0.2 5.24% 2021-09-10 2021-09-24 2021-10-08 2021-06-23 4 $0.2 5.2% 2021-06-10 2021-06-24 2021-07-08 2021-03-23 4 $0.2 6.07% 2021-03-02 2021-03-24 2021-04-08

Global Medical REIT's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Medical Properties Trust MPW having the highest annualized dividend yield at 25.96%.

Analyzing Global Medical REIT Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

The company demonstrated a positive dividend growth pattern from 2020 to 2023, with the dividend per share rising from $0.80 to $0.84. This signifies the company's commitment to consistently increasing shareholder dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Global Medical REIT

Investors can observe a growth in earnings for Global Medical REIT from 2020 to 2023, as earnings per share increased from $0.83 to $0.93. This upward trajectory in earnings indicates potential for future cash dividend payout increases, which can be advantageous for income-seeking investors.

Recap

This article delves into the recent dividend payout of Global Medical REIT and its implications for shareholders. Presently, the company is distributing a dividend of $0.21 per share, leading to an annualized dividend yield of 8.06%.

The increase in both dividend per share and earnings per share from 2020 to 2023 for Global Medical REIT indicates a positive financial trend, suggesting their capacity to continue distributing profits to shareholders.

Keeping a close watch on the company's performance in the coming quarters will enable investors to stay abreast of any modifications in financials or dividend disbursements.

