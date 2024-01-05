Nurturing Growth: Caleres Supports Investors with Growing Earnings

Loading... Loading...

At the end of January 05, 2024, Caleres CAL will reward its shareholders with a dividend payout of $0.07 per share, demonstrating an annualized dividend yield of 1.00%. Remember, only investors who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on December 20, 2023 will receive this payout.

Caleres Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-20 4 $0.07 1.0% 2023-12-07 2023-12-21 2024-01-05 2023-09-07 4 $0.07 1.12% 2023-08-24 2023-09-08 2023-09-29 2023-06-08 4 $0.07 1.38% 2023-05-25 2023-06-09 2023-06-28 2023-03-22 4 $0.07 1.09% 2023-03-09 2023-03-23 2023-04-06 2022-12-21 4 $0.07 1.21% 2022-12-08 2022-12-22 2023-01-06 2022-09-08 4 $0.07 1.11% 2022-08-25 2022-09-09 2022-09-30 2022-06-09 4 $0.07 1.03% 2022-05-26 2022-06-10 2022-06-29 2022-03-23 4 $0.07 1.4% 2022-03-10 2022-03-24 2022-04-08 2021-12-21 4 $0.07 1.17% 2021-12-09 2021-12-22 2022-01-06 2021-09-09 4 $0.07 1.12% 2021-08-25 2021-09-10 2021-10-01 2021-06-10 4 $0.07 1.03% 2021-05-28 2021-06-11 2021-06-30 2021-03-24 4 $0.07 1.51% 2021-03-11 2021-03-25 2021-04-09

Caleres's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Guess GES having the highest annualized dividend yield at 5.28%.

Analyzing Caleres Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

As you can see, from 2020 to 2023, investors observed a stable dividend per share of $0.28 throughout this period. This indicates a consistent dividend policy maintained by the company, providing stability to shareholders. Investors can rely on the company's consistent dividend payout to generate a steady income stream.

YoY Earnings Growth For Caleres

From 2020 to 2023, Caleres has demonstrated an upward trend in earnings, with earnings per share rising from $-1.05 to $3.97. This positive earnings growth bodes well for investors looking to generate income through cash dividend payouts.

Recap

This article provides an in-depth analysis of Caleres's recent dividend distribution and the impact it has on shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.07 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 1.00%.

Despite maintaining an unchanged dividend per share from 2020 to 2023, the steady increase in earnings per share for Caleres suggests a strong financial standing and positions the company to continue distributing their profits back to their investors.

Investors should closely follow the company's performance in the coming quarters to stay up-to-date on any shifts in financials or dividend disbursements.

