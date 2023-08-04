Pentair Delivers Strong Performance and Growing Profits, Elevating Investor Returns

By the end of today, August 04, 2023, Pentair PNR is set to deliver a dividend payout of $0.22 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.52%. Shareholders who owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date on July 20, 2023 will receive this payout.

Pentair Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-07-20 4 $0.22 1.52% 2023-05-08 2023-07-21 2023-08-04 2023-04-20 4 $0.22 1.55% 2023-02-20 2023-04-21 2023-05-05 2023-01-19 4 $0.22 1.95% 2022-12-12 2023-01-20 2023-02-03 2022-10-20 4 $0.21 1.96% 2022-09-19 2022-10-21 2022-11-04 2022-07-21 4 $0.21 1.68% 2022-05-16 2022-07-22 2022-08-05 2022-04-21 4 $0.21 1.45% 2022-02-21 2022-04-22 2022-05-06 2022-01-20 4 $0.21 1.14% 2021-12-07 2022-01-21 2022-02-04 2021-10-21 4 $0.2 1.06% 2021-09-21 2021-10-22 2021-11-05 2021-07-22 4 $0.2 1.22% 2021-05-04 2021-07-23 2021-08-06 2021-04-22 4 $0.2 1.49% 2021-02-16 2021-04-23 2021-05-07 2021-01-21 4 $0.2 1.57% 2020-12-08 2021-01-22 2021-02-05 2020-10-22 4 $0.19 1.7% 2020-09-22 2020-10-23 2020-11-06

Pentair's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Stanley Black & Decker SWK having the highest annualized dividend yield at 3.27%.

Analyzing Pentair Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

The company demonstrated a positive dividend growth pattern from 2019 to 2022, with the dividend per share rising from $0.73 to $0.85. This signifies the company's commitment to consistently increasing shareholder dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Pentair

The earnings chart illustrates an increase in Pentair's earnings per share, from $2.30 in 2019 to $3.73 in 2022. This positive earnings growth provides income-seeking investors with optimism, as it suggests potential for higher cash dividend payouts in the future.

Recap

In this article, we delve into Pentair's recent dividend payout and examine how it impacts shareholders. The company has announced a dividend distribution of $0.22 per share today, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 1.52%.

Considering the increase in dividend per share from 2019 to 2022 along with an increase in earnings per share, Pentair appears to be in a strong financial position, indicating their ability to sustain dividend distributions to investors.

To remain updated on any changes in financials or dividend disbursements, investors should closely observe the company's performance in the coming quarters.

