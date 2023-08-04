Owens-Corning Delivers Strong Performance and Growing Profits, Elevating Investor Returns

On August 04, 2023, Owens-Corning OC will distribute a dividend payout of $0.52 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.71%. Shareholders who owned the stock before the ex-dividend date on July 14, 2023 will receive this payout.

Owens-Corning Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-07-14 4 $0.52 1.71% 2023-06-15 2023-07-17 2023-08-04 2023-03-02 4 $0.52 2.1% 2023-02-02 2023-03-03 2023-04-06 2023-01-03 4 $0.52 2.31% 2022-12-02 2023-01-04 2023-01-19 2022-10-14 4 $0.35 1.67% 2022-09-15 2022-10-17 2022-11-03 2022-07-15 4 $0.35 1.68% 2022-06-16 2022-07-18 2022-08-04 2022-03-03 4 $0.35 1.53% 2022-02-03 2022-03-04 2022-04-07 2022-01-06 4 $0.35 1.63% 2021-12-02 2022-01-07 2022-01-21 2021-10-21 4 $0.26 1.1% 2021-09-16 2021-10-22 2021-11-05 2021-07-15 4 $0.26 1.07% 2021-06-17 2021-07-16 2021-08-06 2021-03-04 4 $0.26 1.28% 2021-02-04 2021-03-05 2021-04-02 2021-01-07 4 $0.26 1.44% 2020-12-03 2021-01-08 2021-01-22 2020-10-19 4 $0.24 1.4% 2020-09-17 2020-10-20 2020-11-06

When comparing Owens-Corning's dividend yield against its industry peers, the company sits comfortably in the middle, with its peer Johnson Controls Intl JCI having the highest annualized dividend yield at 2.39%.

Analyzing Owens-Corning Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

During the period of 2019 to 2022, the company experienced a notable growth in its dividend per share. The dividend per share increased from $0.90 to $1.57, reflecting the company's focus on providing greater returns to its shareholders.

YoY Earnings Growth For Owens-Corning

The earnings chart above shows that from 2019 to 2022, Owens-Corning has experienced an increase in their earnings from $4.86 per share to $12.44 per share. This positive earnings trend is promising for income-seeking investors as it suggests that the company has more potential to increase its cash dividend payout if the trend continues.

Recap

This article delves into the recent dividend payout of Owens-Corning and its implications for shareholders. Presently, the company is distributing a dividend of $0.52 per share, leading to an annualized dividend yield of 1.71%.

With an increase in dividend per share and earnings per share from 2019 to 2022, Owens-Corning demonstrates a healthy financial status and is likely to maintain their dividend distribution to investors.

Investors are encouraged to closely track the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to stay informed of any updates in financials or dividend disbursements.

