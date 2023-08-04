Adjusting to Decreased Performance: USA Compression Partners Responds to Investor Concerns with Thoughtful Adjustments

Today, August 04, 2023, marks an important moment for investors of USA Compression Partners USAC. The company will distribute a dividend payout of $0.53 per share, demonstrating an annualized dividend yield of 10.24%. Remember, only shareholders prior to the ex-dividend date on July 21, 2023 are eligible for this payout.

USA Compression Partners Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-07-21 4 $0.53 10.24% 2023-07-13 2023-07-24 2023-08-04 2023-04-21 4 $0.53 9.86% 2023-04-13 2023-04-24 2023-05-05 2023-01-20 4 $0.53 10.17% 2023-01-12 2023-01-23 2023-02-03 2022-10-21 4 $0.53 12.09% 2022-10-13 2022-10-24 2022-11-04 2022-07-22 4 $0.53 12.13% 2022-07-14 2022-07-25 2022-08-05 2022-04-22 4 $0.53 10.88% 2022-04-14 2022-04-25 2022-05-06 2022-01-21 4 $0.53 12.01% 2022-01-13 2022-01-24 2022-02-04 2021-10-22 4 $0.53 12.18% 2021-10-14 2021-10-25 2021-11-05 2021-07-23 4 $0.53 12.49% 2021-07-15 2021-07-26 2021-08-06 2021-04-23 4 $0.53 13.82% 2021-04-14 2021-04-26 2021-05-07 2021-01-22 4 $0.53 13.92% 2021-01-14 2021-01-25 2021-02-05 2020-10-23 4 $0.53 19.0% 2020-10-15 2020-10-26 2020-11-06

USA Compression Partners is the leader in terms of dividend yield compared to its industry peers, with Archrock AROC having the highest annualized dividend yield at 4.86%.

Analyzing USA Compression Partners Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

Throughout the period of 2019 to 2022, the company maintained a steady dividend per share of $2.10. This demonstrates the company's commitment to a stable dividend policy, which can be reassuring for investors looking for reliable income sources.

YoY Earnings Growth For USA Compression Partners

From 2019 to 2022, USA Compression Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, dropping from $0.02 to $-0.24. This declining earnings trend may be worrisome for income-seeking investors, as it indicates a potential impact on the company's ability to sustain or increase its cash dividend payouts. Further analysis is necessary to understand the underlying reasons for this decrease.

Recap

This article takes an in-depth look at USA Compression Partners's recent dividend payout and its implications for shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.53 per share today, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 10.24%.

Even though there has been no change in the dividend per share from 2019 to 2022, the declining earnings per share of USA Compression Partners reflect a weaker financial footing, which may limit the company's ability to consistently reward shareholders with profit distributions.

Keeping a close watch on the company's performance in the coming quarters will enable investors to stay abreast of any modifications in financials or dividend disbursements.

