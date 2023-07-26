Surpassing Expectations: Agilent Technologies Unleashes Growth Potential and Rewards Investors

Investors eagerly anticipate the dividend payout from Agilent Technologies A on July 26, 2023. With a payout of $0.23 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 0.71%, this reward is exclusively for shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on June 30, 2023

Agilent Technologies Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-06-30 4 $0.23 0.71% 2023-05-17 2023-07-03 2023-07-26 2023-04-03 4 $0.23 0.63% 2023-02-22 2023-04-04 2023-04-26 2022-12-30 4 $0.23 0.61% 2022-11-16 2023-01-03 2023-01-25 2022-10-03 4 $0.21 0.66% 2022-09-21 2022-10-04 2022-10-26 2022-07-01 4 $0.21 0.68% 2022-05-18 2022-07-05 2022-07-27 2022-04-04 4 $0.21 0.62% 2022-02-15 2022-04-05 2022-04-27 2022-01-03 4 $0.21 0.52% 2021-11-17 2022-01-04 2022-01-26 2021-10-04 4 $0.19 0.45% 2021-09-22 2021-10-05 2021-10-27 2021-07-02 4 $0.19 0.6% 2021-05-19 2021-07-06 2021-07-28 2021-04-05 4 $0.19 0.63% 2021-03-17 2021-04-06 2021-04-28 2021-01-04 4 $0.19 0.71% 2020-11-18 2021-01-05 2021-01-27 2020-10-05 4 $0.18 0.72% 2020-09-16 2020-10-06 2020-10-28

In the realm of dividend yield, Agilent Technologies reigns supreme among its industry peers, surpassing Danaher DHR with an annualized dividend yield of 0.42%.

Analyzing Agilent Technologies Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

During the period of 2019 to 2022, the company experienced a notable growth in its dividend per share. The dividend per share increased from $0.67 to $0.85, reflecting the company's focus on providing greater returns to its shareholders.

YoY Earnings Growth For Agilent Technologies

The earnings chart illustrates an increase in Agilent Technologies's earnings per share, from $3.12 in 2019 to $5.21 in 2022. This positive earnings growth provides income-seeking investors with optimism, as it suggests potential for higher cash dividend payouts in the future.

Recap

This article delves into the recent dividend payout of Agilent Technologies and its implications for shareholders. Presently, the company is distributing a dividend of $0.23 per share, leading to an annualized dividend yield of 0.71%.

The upward trend in dividend per share and earnings per share for Agilent Technologies from 2019 to 2022 reflects a strong financial position, supporting the company's ability to consistently distribute profits to their investors.

To stay informed about changes in financials or dividend disbursements, investors should pay close attention to the company's performance in the upcoming quarters.

