Fueling Shareholder Value: Yum Brands Empowers Investors with Solid Returns and Rewards

Investors eagerly anticipate the dividend payout from Yum Brands YUM on June 09, 2023. With a payout of $0.60 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 1.87%, this reward is exclusively for shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on May 26, 2023

Yum Brands Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-05-26 4 $0.6 1.75% 2023-05-19 2023-05-30 2023-06-09 2023-02-21 4 $0.6 1.87% 2023-02-08 2023-02-22 2023-03-10 2022-11-23 4 $0.57 1.85% 2022-11-14 2022-11-25 2022-12-09 2022-08-26 4 $0.57 1.91% 2022-08-18 2022-08-29 2022-09-09 2022-05-26 4 $0.57 2.08% 2022-05-19 2022-05-30 2022-06-10 2022-02-17 4 $0.57 1.82% 2022-02-07 2022-02-18 2022-03-11 2021-11-24 4 $0.5 1.59% 2021-11-11 2021-11-26 2021-12-10 2021-08-26 4 $0.5 1.5% 2021-08-11 2021-08-27 2021-09-10 2021-05-27 4 $0.5 1.65% 2021-05-10 2021-05-28 2021-06-11 2021-02-11 4 $0.5 1.97% 2021-02-01 2021-02-12 2021-03-12 2020-11-24 4 $0.47 1.85% 2020-11-12 2020-11-25 2020-12-11 2020-08-25 4 $0.47 2.02% 2020-08-13 2020-08-26 2020-09-11

Yum Brands's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Cracker Barrel Old CBRL having the highest annualized dividend yield at 5.46%.

Analyzing Yum Brands Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

During the period of 2019 to 2022, the company experienced a notable growth in its dividend per share. The dividend per share increased from $1.68 to $2.28, reflecting the company's focus on providing greater returns to its shareholders.

YoY Earnings Growth For Yum Brands

Investors can observe a growth in earnings for Yum Brands from 2019 to 2022, as earnings per share increased from $2.95 to $4.21. This upward trajectory in earnings indicates potential for future cash dividend payout increases, which can be advantageous for income-seeking investors.

Recap

In this article, we explore the recent dividend payout of Yum Brands and its significance for shareholders.

Considering the increase in dividend per share from 2019 to 2022 along with an increase in earnings per share, Yum Brands appears to be in a strong financial position, indicating their ability to sustain dividend distributions to investors.

Keeping a close watch on the company's performance in the coming quarters will enable investors to stay abreast of any modifications in financials or dividend disbursements.

