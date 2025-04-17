April 17, 2025 11:48 AM 2 min read

Why Is Rio Tinto Betting On India? A Green Aluminium Gamble Could Reshape Supply Chains

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Rio Tinto Plc RIO disclosed that it entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AMG Metals & Materials to explore the development of a large-scale, low-carbon aluminium project in India.

The initiative aims to leverage renewable energy—specifically wind and solar, supported by pumped hydro storage to power the operations.

The partnership will assess the feasibility of establishing an integrated facility with a capacity for up to 1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of primary aluminium and 2 Mtpa of alumina.

As a first step, the study will focus on a potential 500,000 tpa primary aluminium smelter at a strategically chosen location in India.

Rio Tinto Aluminium Chief Executive Jérôme Pécresse said, "This study is an important step in our ambition to grow our global, low-carbon aluminium footprint while exploring new project delivery approaches and opportunities in emerging markets.”

”With its rapid economic growth and strategic position, India is a compelling location for this potential project and aligns with our long-term vision for a globally more diverse and resilient aluminium business."

Group President of AMG Metals & Materials and Greenko Mahesh Kolli added, "This MOU could deliver much needed low-carbon metal at scale to propel decarbonization initiatives in global supply chains across auto, construction, consumer packaging and many more segments."

On Wednesday, the company reported a decline in Pilbara iron ore production of 10% year-over-year (Y/Y) to 69.8Mt.

Severe weather conditions impacted both production and shipment, with four cyclones collectively causing an estimated loss of approximately 13 million tonnes.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via VanEck Steel ETF SLX and NEOS ETF Trust Mast Global Battery Recycling & Production ETF EV.

Price Action: RIO shares are up 1.77% at $58.17 at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo: Rahul Sapra/Shutterstock

RIO Logo
RIORio Tinto PLC
$58.352.08%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.56
Growth
-
Quality
42.92
Value
82.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EV Logo
EVNEOS ETF Trust Mast Global Battery Recycling & Production ETF
$21.78-%
SLX Logo
SLXVanEck Steel ETF
$56.971.08%
Got Questions? Ask
Which companies may benefit from Rio Tinto's MoU?
How could low-carbon aluminium reshape industry standards?
What effect will renewable energy have on aluminium costs?
Which automobile manufacturers will need low-carbon aluminium?
How might construction firms leverage this initiative?
What are the investment opportunities in India's aluminium sector?
Which ETFs could gain from Rio Tinto's strategy?
How does India's economic growth impact foreign investments?
Which metals might see price shifts due to new supply chains?
How will this affect global supply chains in the long run?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapNewsContractsTop StoriesMoversAI GeneratedBriefswhy it's moving

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved