April 8, 2025 10:55 AM 2 min read

Enphase Unveils Advanced Three-Phase IQ Battery in Luxembourg with 15-Year Warranty

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company disclosed the launch of its most powerful and flexible battery to date, the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, in Luxembourg.

This all-in-one, AC-coupled system supports three-phase electrical configurations, commonly used in Luxembourg homes, and is designed to provide dependable backup power.

The rollout follows the battery's recent introduction in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The IQ Battery 5P starts at 5 kWh of capacity and multiple units can be configured to provide up to 70 kWh.

Each 5 kWh battery is designed to deliver continuous power of up to 3.84 kW in single-phase configuration and 1.28 kW per phase in three-phase configuration.

The new batteries can be configured to meet the needs of each homeowner, offering grid-tied support or backup power.

The batteries are designed to discharge up to two times the maximum continuous power for three seconds, enabling the start-up of high-power devices without the grid when paired with the IQ System Controller 3 INT.

Last week, the company launched its IQ System Controller in France and the Netherlands.

The system integrates IQ Microinverters and IQ Battery 5Ps to offer a complete energy solution, enabling homeowners to switch to backup power during outages and keep essential appliances running.

The company plans to release Q1 2025 results on April 22.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Solar ETF TAN and Global X Solar ETF RAYS.

Price Action: ENPH shares are down 2.36% at $54.45 at the last check on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock/T. Schneider

ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$54.44-2.37%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.44
Growth
34.67
Quality
91.13
Value
15.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
RAYS Logo
RAYSGlobal X Solar ETF
$7.543.11%
TAN Logo
TANInvesco Solar ETF
$27.55-0.43%
Got Questions? Ask
Which European markets will adopt Enphase's tech?
How might utility companies respond to Enphase's launch?
Which home energy solutions are set to grow with Enphase?
Are alternative energy stocks set for a boost?
How will competitors react to Enphase's new battery?
What impact will energy storage have on local power grids?
Which renewable energy ETFs could benefit from this launch?
Could home improvement retailers see a rise in demand?
How will energy policy changes affect battery adoption?
What are the long-term prospects for Enphase in Europe?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapNewsContractsMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved