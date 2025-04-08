Enphase Unveils Advanced Three-Phase IQ Battery in Luxembourg with 15-Year Warranty

Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company disclosed the launch of its most powerful and flexible battery to date, the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, in Luxembourg.

This all-in-one, AC-coupled system supports three-phase electrical configurations, commonly used in Luxembourg homes, and is designed to provide dependable backup power.

The rollout follows the battery's recent introduction in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The IQ Battery 5P starts at 5 kWh of capacity and multiple units can be configured to provide up to 70 kWh.

Each 5 kWh battery is designed to deliver continuous power of up to 3.84 kW in single-phase configuration and 1.28 kW per phase in three-phase configuration.

The new batteries can be configured to meet the needs of each homeowner, offering grid-tied support or backup power.

The batteries are designed to discharge up to two times the maximum continuous power for three seconds, enabling the start-up of high-power devices without the grid when paired with the IQ System Controller 3 INT.

Last week, the company launched its IQ System Controller in France and the Netherlands.

The system integrates IQ Microinverters and IQ Battery 5Ps to offer a complete energy solution, enabling homeowners to switch to backup power during outages and keep essential appliances running.

The company plans to release Q1 2025 results on April 22.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Solar ETF TAN and Global X Solar ETF RAYS.

Price Action: ENPH shares are down 2.36% at $54.45 at the last check on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock/T. Schneider