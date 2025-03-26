Nokia's Dual Breakthrough: DFN Network Upgrade & Corteca Expansion

On Wednesday, Nokia Corporation NOK disclosed that it has upgraded and expanded Deutsches Forschungsnetz e.V. (DFN)’s IP core router network in Germany.

Notably, DFN chose Nokia to replace existing equipment with IP core network routers at ten locations across Germany.

The upgrade boosts connectivity from 100G to 400G, with the potential to scale to 800G as needed.

Nokia deployed its 7750 Service Routers, powered by FP5 routing silicon, to enhance network performance and scalability.

This has enhanced bandwidth, capacity, and cutting power consumption by up to 75%.

In a separate release, the company announced that it introduced a range of new applications designed to help communication service providers (CSPs) enhance user experiences and unlock new revenue streams.

The Corteca Marketplace offers the most extensive collection of broadband device applications available on a single platform.

These applications aim to optimize broadband and Wi-Fi service performance, elevate customer satisfaction, and drive new business opportunities for CSPs.

The Corteca suite offers solutions like diagnostics, VPNs, traffic optimization, and parental controls, streamlining broadband and Wi-Fi management.

These new offerings enhance existing applications like Nokia Fingerprint, Nokia Broadband Compliance, Netduma Optima, Nokia FastMile FWA Controller, F-Secure Sense, Gryphon Home, M-Lab Speed Test, and OpenVPN Client.

Justin Doucette, Head of WiFi, Fixed Networks at Nokia said, “Nokia’s Corteca Marketplace provides the most comprehensive suite of broadband device applications available today. Both cloud and device sides are based on standards, creating an open environment that lets operators avoid vendor lock-in.”

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF IDGT and Defiance Connective Technologies ETF SIXG.

Price Action: NOK shares are up 0.47% at $5.355 premarket at the last check Wednesday.

