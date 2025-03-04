What's Going On With IonQ Stock Today?

IonQ, Inc. IONQ shares are trading lower in the morning session amid weakness in anticipation of U.S. tariffs, expected to begin Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the company announced that it has delivered and commissioned a quantum networking system optimized for research and development at the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory facility in Rome, New York.

The newly implemented system is based on trapped ion technology and is designed to support the Air Force’s research goals.

It is expected to enhance precision, flexibility, and scalability in quantum networking methodologies and algorithms.

IonQ’s President and CEO, Niccolo de Masi, emphasized the collaboration's importance, stating that the system marks the delivery of “enterprise-grade quantum capabilities today, not 10 years from now.”

The partnership is poised to contribute to advancements in quantum technologies, particularly in areas critical to national security, such as secure quantum networking and communications.

Michael Hayduk, Deputy Director at AFRL, also highlighted the potential of quantum computing to address complex challenges in materials science and optimization. Following its first AFRL contract in 2022, IonQ has since been awarded three additional contracts with a total value of over $94.4 million.

According to Benzinga Pro, IONQ stock has gained over 114% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF PTF.

Price Action: IONQ shares are trading lower by 4.24% to $22.20 at last check Tuesday.

