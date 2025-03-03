Baker Hughes Partners with Frontier On Carbon Capture Push: Details

Baker Hughes Company BKR disclosed a partnership with Frontier Infrastructure to accelerate large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) and power solutions in the U.S.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will contribute advanced technology solutions and resources to support CCS, power generation, and data center projects.

Notably, Frontier is developing the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub, a 100,000-acre open-access sequestration site in Wyoming.

Designed for industrial emitters and Midwest ethanol facilities, its CO₂-by-rail strategy sets a new standard for scalable carbon storage.

With three Class VI permits secured, drilling is underway, with first injection planned by late 2025.

Frontier is expanding its infrastructure with 256 megawatts (MW) of gas-fired generation to meet growing power demands in Wyoming, the Mountain West, and Texas, driven by data center and industrial growth.

Baker Hughes’ NovaLT gas turbines will be used to enhance power generation, ensuring efficient and flexible energy delivery.

Baker Hughes anticipates receiving orders as Frontier’s projects advance under this agreement. Frontier is a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital, a private equity firm specializing in integrated energy and environmental infrastructure investments.

Last month, Baker Hughes disclosed the appointment of Ahmed Moghal as its new chief financial officer.

Also, the company reiterated its first-quarter and full-year 2025 guidance of another strong year of EBITDA growth, targeting a 20% EBITDA margin for its OFSE segment in 2025 and for the IET segment in 2026.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF IEZ and VanEck Oil Services ETF OIH.

Price Action: BKR shares are up 0.65% at $44.88 at the last check Monday.

