Waterdrop Supercharges Insurance With AI, Elevating Service And Compliance

Waterdrop Inc. WDH has integrated DeepSeek into its AI-driven ecosystem to accelerate business growth and drive innovation by applying large-scale AI models to specialized insurance scenarios.

This integration will drive intelligent solutions in sales support, quality assurance, risk management, and product innovation, significantly improving the overall efficiency of the insurance service chain.

Waterdrop’s AI Insurance Expert leverages advanced AI models for seamless voice and text interactions, optimizing sales strategies and customer engagement.

It autonomously manages consultations for accident and medical insurance, handling complex dialogues with efficiency.

With user sessions lasting up to 50 minutes, it surpasses entry-level human agents, redefining customer service standards in the insurance industry.

Waterdrop has launched its Large-scale AI Model Insurance Quality Inspection Solution to enhance service standards and regulatory compliance.

Using advanced semantic analysis and long-text reasoning, it accurately assesses conversations, user intent, and emotional tone while identifying intricate quality criteria.

Covering all channels, including voice and enterprise WeChat, the AI-driven system reduces operational costs by over 50% compared to manual inspections.

Shen Peng, founder and CEO, said, “As part of its technology-driven strategy, Waterdrop is actively exploring the deep integration of large-scale AI models into insurance service scenarios, accelerating innovation in product offerings, and continuously refining its solutions to meet the diverse needs of users.”

“By doing so, Waterdrop aims to empower individuals with access to better healthcare services at more affordable costs, further underscoring its mission to make quality insurance accessible to all.”

In December, Waterdrop reported a third-quarter net operating revenue of $100.4 million, beating the consensus of $99.9 million.

Price Action: WDH shares are up 3.73% at $1.39 premarket at the last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock.