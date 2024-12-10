ViaSat Wins DoD Deal With $568 Million Ceiling Amid Growing SATCOM And Cybersecurity Demand

ViaSat, Inc. VSAT has won an IDIQ contract worth up to $568 million from the General Services Administration to support C5ISR capabilities for U.S. defense forces.

This follow-on award extends a previous 2019 contract and will support the migration of C5ISR capabilities and best practices from Special Operations Forces to General Purpose Forces.

Under this contract, Viasat will provide a range of technologies and services to enhance communications, security, intelligence, and operations for both SOF and GPF warfighters.

Viasat’s contract with the U.S. Department of Defense enhances mobility, resilient networking, cybersecurity, and SATCOM services.

It accelerates the adoption of new technologies, enabling military users to benefit from emerging solutions while supporting the DoD's evolving C5ISR mission.

Viasat’s portfolios in Communication Services and Defense and Advanced Technologies include tactical gateways, airborne SATCOM terminals, ground terminals, beyond-line-of-sight satellite services, and cybersecurity solutions.

Following its 2023 acquisition of Inmarsat, Viasat offers an expanded suite of flexible and resilient communication solutions to support the Department of Defense’s evolving mission requirements.

“Viasat is proud to be a trusted partner for the entire Joint Force, providing the DoD with a wide range of capabilities and services including advanced tactical networking, ground system and mobile satellite communications (SATCOM) solutions, information assurance and cybersecurity products, and satellite services,” said Susan Miller, President of Viasat Government.

Price Action: VSAT shares are down 3.36% at $9.21 at the last check Tuesday.

