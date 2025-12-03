4 Stocks to Buy for the Next Leg of the AI Rally

Bull markets are a lot like the zombies in apocalypse movies: you might think they're finally dead, but then they're back on their feet before you even have a chance to reload.

The AI bull market might be getting frothy and volatile as 2025 draws to a close, but recent activity shows that any wounds sustained over the last few weeks are superficial.

However, this particular resurgence comes with a twist: lately, the rally isn’t being led by the usual suspects like NVIDIA, Microsoft, Tesla, or OpenAI.

There may be a new sheriff in AI town, and these four stocks are best positioned to benefit from the latest breakthroughs.

Here are the four new stocks leading the AI rally.

Alphabet Inc.

This might be a chalky pick to put in the leadoff spot, but the firm formerly known as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) is trading like it's in pole position to win the AI race. The $3.8 trillion tech giant has two impressive AI-related advancements showing tremendous progress: Gemini, which recently upgraded to V3 with an enhanced photo and video editing tool, and Waymo, the driverless car service that's racking up thousands more miles than any competitor. Gemini's latest upgrade has already drawn rave reviews, and its Nano Banana Pro image generator creates some of the most realistic and life-like AI pictures yet. With these new AI tailwinds and a series of impressive earnings beats under its belt in 2025, analysts at JP Morgan and Scotiabank upped their price targets to $336 and $340, respectively, which are now the highest targets on the Street.

Despite a recent four-day slide, GOOG shares continue to have tremendous upside potential. Not only are the fundamental tailwinds strong, but technical signals point to a strong and sustainable rally. The share price has traded above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) since the start of July, and the 50-day SMA hasn't come close to being breached in the timeframe since. However, the four-day losing streak brought the Relative Strength Index (RSI) back under 70, which could present a good entry point for new investors.

TTM Technologies Inc.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is an AI play, despite products and technology that seem antiquated for a 2025 tech darling. TTMI is a manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and electronic subassemblies, and its high-density PCBs are becoming increasingly crucial for increasingly complex AI systems. The company's market cap is quickly approaching $7 billion, and it generated more than $2.7 billion in sales over the last 12 months, including an impressive $724 million in Q3 2025. During the October 29th conference call, management reported that AI data center sales sent quarterly revenue soaring more than 22% year-over-year (YOY), and the company's aerospace and defense backlog is approaching $1.5 billion.

TTMI is a direct beneficiary of Google's new AI chips (which go directly into high-density PCBs), and its stock is now up nearly 170% year-to-date (YTD). But if you're thinking it’s time to take profits, the technical trends tell another story. Despite a month of flat trading, TTMI shares still show strong upward momentum, with support at the 50-day SMA. Additionally, recent volatility has allowed the RSI to dip back to August levels, the last time the stock fell below the 50-day SMA. With a Benzinga Edge Momentum Score of 96.83 and a Quality Score of 91.14, TTMI provides plenty of upside potential in the long and short term.

Celestica Inc.

Electronics manufacturer Celestica (NYSE:CLS) has also enjoyed a parabolic run over the last few months, driven by demand for its products in (you guessed it!) the data centers of AI hyperscalers. Switches and servers are the hot items for the company right now, and it reported quarterly records for EPS ($1.58 per share) and revenue ($3.16 billion) in its Q3 2025 results. The stock has grown to a $35 billion market cap behemoth, and annual sales are now projected to top $11 billion. Citigroup recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a $375 price target, implying upside of more than 20% from current levels.

Like our previous entries, CLS shares are demonstrating the tell-tale technical signs of an uptrend: price above both the 50-day and 200-day SMAs, with the 50-day SMA acting as a near-impenetrable support level. And while the long-term bull case for CLS remains strong, the RSI and MACD suggest further volatility may be ahead. Both oscillators show that momentum in CLS shares has been weakening over the last few weeks, which explains the huge daily ranges despite the support level remaining strong. This is certainly an area to watch moving forward, but as long as the 50-day SMA holds as support, the uptrend should keep as well.

Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) provides the nuts and bolts of the AI data center industry – literally. APH is a $173 billion electronic hardware giant that sells connectors, cables, sensors, and other components to a wide range of industrial clients. Amphenol has surprisingly strong margins for a hardware manufacturer and holds a significant share of the global connector market, thanks to its presence in more than 40 countries. This diversification extends into the world of AI hyperscalers as well. Since APH sells its products to Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft, it doesn't matter to them who wins the race. In fact, as competition heats up and capex grows, the company's revenue expectations are growing too. In Q3, APH reported record revenue of $6.19 billion and EPS of $0.93, with both figures beating analyst estimates by 12% and 17% respectively.

APH shares have doubled YTD, and there may be more upside ahead, according to the technicals. We once again have the price trading above the 50-day and 200-day SMAs, indicating that upward momentum remains strong despite recent challenges to the 50-day SMA. During the recent bout of volatility, the RSI dropped to its lowest level since the Liberation Day tariff disaster, but now appears to be trending upward again.